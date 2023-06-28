Drier Air Across Texoma with Heat Relief Coming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was once again another hot day today, but it hasn’t been AS hot as yesterday. Today’s high temperature maxed out around 110 degrees for much of Texoma. However, the heat indexes were not as brutal as they have been. Drier air has finally settled in across Texoma which has allowed our heat indexes to remain clsoe to our actual air temperature. Tomorrow will be very similar, but a few degrees cooler. Heat relief is finally on the way as we see a shift in the weather pattern this weekend. This upcoming pattern shift will bring cooler temperatures as well as some rain chances this weekend. As of now, conditions are looking good for the Fourth of July!

