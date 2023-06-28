Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Drier Air Across Texoma with Heat Relief Coming

Temperatures will cool down this weekend
Air temperatures are still hot, but real-feel temperatures are finally matching up with actual temperatures.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was once again another hot day today, but it hasn’t been AS hot as yesterday. Today’s high temperature maxed out around 110 degrees for much of Texoma. However, the heat indexes were not as brutal as they have been. Drier air has finally settled in across Texoma which has allowed our heat indexes to remain clsoe to our actual air temperature. Tomorrow will be very similar, but a few degrees cooler. Heat relief is finally on the way as we see a shift in the weather pattern this weekend. This upcoming pattern shift will bring cooler temperatures as well as some rain chances this weekend. As of now, conditions are looking good for the Fourth of July!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Drier Air Across Texoma with Heat Relief Coming
weather
Dangerous heat today
Ken's tracking extreme heat into Wednesday
Extreme Heat into Wednesday
Ken's tracking extreme heat into Wednesday
Extreme Heat into Wednesday