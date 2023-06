WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFFD was called around 1 PM in response to a grass fire that broke out on Highway 79 heading towards Dean.

Our crew on the scene noted that authorities had the fire under control around 1:45 PM.

For more information on current and recent wildfires, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer.

