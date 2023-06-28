Man indicted in relation to child sex crimes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 78-Year-Old Ronnie Allen Killingsworth has been indicted on charges related to child sex crimes from 2001 to 2011.

Killingsworth was charged with six counts of Indecency With Child / Sexual Contact with three different victims, according to court documents.

Four charges given to Killingsworth by the 30th District Court are from May 29, 2011.

The other two charges are for two different victims from October 16, 2000, and September 25, 2001.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.