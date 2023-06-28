Email City Guide
NRHA names Electra Memorial Hospital a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital

By Madison Haxton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News this week, the Electra Memorial Hospital has been ranked a top 20 Critical Access Hospital (CAH) by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA).

The 2023 rankings were taken from the top 100 CAH list released earlier this year. The scoring for the top 100 is based on a total of eight factors: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance. The top 20 best practice recipients are selected from this list and have achieved success in one of two areas of performance: quality and patient perspective. Electra Memorial Hospital was ranked in the top 20 based on its patient satisfaction index.

Rebecca McCain, CEO of Electra Memorial Hospital, said that the hospital was proud of its team’s efforts in contributing to its ranking.

An awards ceremony will be held in September, on the last day of NRHA’s CAH Conference in Kansas City, MO.

