Ringgold water issue leaves resident without water

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some residents in Ringgold claim they’ve gone days without water. Red River Water Authority admits they are having problems.

“It don’t matter who we are. We need to be treated fairly, and this is not fair,” said Robert Gillum resident of Ringgold.

Gillum said in the past he’s gone a few days out of the month without water. It becomes hard for him to take care of his daily needs and his pets and garden without water. But this time around, it’s been way too long.

“It’s been about ten or more days ago something like that. I got over 200 head of animals here, and it takes 33 gallons a day, that doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is when you ain’t got no way of getting it you know,” expressed Gillum.

The general manager at the Red River Authority of Texas addressed the water issue Gillum and some of his neighbors could be experiencing and said some of these claims he’s never heard of before.

“I’m not aware of anybody being out of water for a month or even more than a could of days or even one day. We have well fills just east of Ringgold, and that well filled we pump the water from there to the pump station which is just south of Ringgold right past the intersection...so that water comes in from the well that’s where we’ve been having trouble,” said Randy Whiteman, general manager of Red River Authority of Texas.

So here’s what Whiteman and this team did.

“That’s one of the lines we had to move cause it comes right down the highway, and we put the new line in and attached it to the old line, and when we attached it to the old line the old lines started having problems,” added Whiteman.

Gillum said one of the problems he’s having is dirty water.

“It’s no good. It’s not safe for all these years because most of the time it’s not because it’s left dirty. Sand and dirt in it,” said Whiteman.

Whiteman said a boil notice water was issued which still remains in effect. He went on to explain what some residents may be experiencing.

“Whenever that tank empty then not only do we have to fix the leak, but not we have to recharge that tank before any water can get to the customer so what they’ve seen is intermittent water where we’ve not only fixed the leak but we have to wait for the tank to charger back up to feed the rest of them,” continued Whiteman.

Gillum shared he has to wait until early next year to have his inconsistent water issue fixed which he believes is too long of a wait.

“I’m looking at selling this place or abandoning it and going somewhere where there’s water,” said Gillum.

