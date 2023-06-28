Email City Guide
WFPD investigating hit-and-run death

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old James Whitner.

WFPD officers responded to the wreck on Southwest Parkway and Allendale Road around 4:00 am on Saturday, June, 24.

Whitmer was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

Eipper confirmed that WFPD has found the involved vehicle and driver, but that the investigation is still ongoing.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

