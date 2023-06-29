Email City Guide
Drug Enforcement Division arrests fentanyl dealer

David Shoop, Jr.
David Shoop, Jr.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Drug Enforcement Division has arrested two men for selling fentanyl.

According to information sent to News Channel 6 from the DED, David Shoop, Jr., was reportedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from his house and possessing loaded firearms.

Shoop was charged with Manufacture - Delivery and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

There was reported evidence of at least one child living in the home.

First Assistant Criminal District Attorney, Dobie Kosub, said a second person was arrested at the same location.

Shoop has been booked into the Wichita County Jail on a bond of $75,000.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

