Drug Enforcement Division arrests fentanyl dealer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Drug Enforcement Division has arrested two men for selling fentanyl.
According to information sent to News Channel 6 from the DED, David Shoop, Jr., was reportedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from his house and possessing loaded firearms.
Shoop was charged with Manufacture - Delivery and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
There was reported evidence of at least one child living in the home.
First Assistant Criminal District Attorney, Dobie Kosub, said a second person was arrested at the same location.
Shoop has been booked into the Wichita County Jail on a bond of $75,000.
