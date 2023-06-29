Firework safety tips for a risk-free July 4th

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the 4th of July quickly approaching, both the Wichita Falls Fire Department and Russell’s Fireworks would like to remind residents of some firework safety tips.

Craig Berend, WFFD Fire Marshall, explains the importance of being cautious in the extremely hot conditions. “As dry as it is, fire departments are really going to be stretched thin already,” said Berend.

Russell’s provides some great tips to protect kids like using a Styrofoam cup to shield a child’s hand from sparklers. Sales Representative Eric Bauer also talked about tips such as “taping the cakes,” screwing down artillery shells, and keeping a bucket of water handy. “Just spray a little bit, and just keep doing like that. If it’s real dry, you don’t wanna have a fire start,” explained Bauer.

Both Berend and Bauer discussed the importance of protecting pets and victims of PTSD as well. This time of year “can be really stressful on animals and people,” noted Berend. In order to be proactive, residents should alert their neighbors if they plan on lighting fireworks and keep their pets inside.

Of course, fireworks should not be set off within the city limits. This collection of tips should help individuals have a safe, risk-free 4th of July, while still enjoying the various firework celebrations.

