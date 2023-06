WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The average gas price across the state has lowered three cents over the week, from $3.21 to $3.18 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

According to AAA Texas, drivers in Texas still enjoy the seventh-lowest gas price average in the country, and the statewide average is $1.32 lower than last year.

