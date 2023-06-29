Email City Guide
Man charged with four counts of sexual assault

(Wichita County Jail Records)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been booked into the Wichita County jail on four separate charges of sexual assault.

In May, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to a home in reference to a sexual assault. The woman who called the police said she was sexually assaulted as a child. She identified her abuser as Joel Broyles.

The victim went on to state that her siblings were also alleged victims of Broyles. The reported series of incidents occurred from 1990 to 2006.

According to court documents, Broyles admitted to the assaults in jailhouse phone calls with the victim.

News Channel 6 is combing over the arrest affidavits. Broyles remains in the Wichita County Jail on a combined $400,000 bond.

