Mental Health Awareness in Cops

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mental health of cops has become more of a concern as more officers are suffering from PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, 35% of police officers suffer from PTSD. Officers deal with several critical situations daily.

It is estimated that 30% of first responders develop behavioral health conditions. Leading all first responders in these conditions is Law Enforcement.

“I have never seen that before,” Wichita Falls Police Department, Officer Robert Ruff said.

“I got a call of a man who was cutting himself. I arrived at the scene and realized the man cut his own throat open. I was surprised he didn’t cut his own artery”.

Officer Robert Ruff has been with WFPD for 20 years. He is also a veteran of the Air Force.

With several officers and first responders dealing with various events throughout the day, mental health experts encourage them to voice how they feel rather than keeping quiet.

“They’re more than welcome to stop in our office,” Helen Farabee Crisis Center Crisis Case Manager, Rebecca Williams said.

“Anytime they need to talk we are here. All of our first responders are encouraged to speak to someone even if it’s not us”.

Being an officer can be rewarding but the physical and mental effects it can have are real.

