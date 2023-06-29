Storm Chances Help Lower Temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump will weaken, shifting out of our area by the weekend. This allows for a cool front to drop in from the north, throwing rain chances and lowering temperatures some. Rain chances start late Friday night and early Saturday, continuing off and on into next week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s with lows at night mainly in the lower 70s.

