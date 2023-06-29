Email City Guide
Storm Chances Help Lower Temperatures

Highs will pull back into the 90s this weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump will weaken, shifting out of our area by the weekend. This allows for a cool front to drop in from the north, throwing rain chances and lowering temperatures some. Rain chances start late Friday night and early Saturday, continuing off and on into next week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s with lows at night mainly in the lower 70s.

