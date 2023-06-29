Two arrested for dealing fentanyl
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Drug Enforcement Division has arrested two people for selling fentanyl.
According to information sent to News Channel 6 from the DED, David Shoop, Jr., and Carisa Jakubove were reportedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from their house and possed loaded firearms.
Shoop and Jakubove were both charged with Manufacture - Delivery and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
There was reported evidence of at least one child living in the home.
First Assistant Criminal District Attorney, Dobie Kosub, said a second person was arrested at the same location.
Shoop has been booked into the Wichita County Jail on a bond of $75,000.
Jakubove is being held at the Wichita County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.
