Two arrested for dealing fentanyl

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Drug Enforcement Division has arrested two people for selling fentanyl.

According to information sent to News Channel 6 from the DED, David Shoop, Jr., and Carisa Jakubove were reportedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from their house and possed loaded firearms.

Shoop and Jakubove were both charged with Manufacture - Delivery and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

There was reported evidence of at least one child living in the home.

First Assistant Criminal District Attorney, Dobie Kosub, said a second person was arrested at the same location.

Shoop has been booked into the Wichita County Jail on a bond of $75,000.

Jakubove is being held at the Wichita County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

