Very hot temperatures remain but not as hot as yesterday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today we will be in the triple digits once again with highs close to 105 degrees. We will see sunny skies with winds blowing from the south west at 10 to 20 mph. Overnight, we will have comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s. Heading into the afternoon, we will continue the trend in the triple digits. We will see a high of 103 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the south at 10 to 20 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 70s once again. I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.