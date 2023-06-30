Archer County issues emergency burn ban

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Archer County officials have voted to enter into an emergency burn ban.

Archer County Judge Randall Jackson has confirmed the burn ban to News Channel 6.

According to a Facebook post from the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department, the burn ban will go into effect immediately and includes all controlled burns. All fireworks except for missiles and fins will be permitted.

