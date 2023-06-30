Axel is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week we visited the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center to meet Axel, our Pet of the Week.

Axel is loving and full of energy. His ideal owner has time to play, take him on walks, and spend time bonding with him.

If you’re interested in adopting Axel, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824, or visit 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls on weekdays between 8 AM and 5 PM.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, covering essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

