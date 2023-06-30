Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Axel is looking for his forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week we visited the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center to meet Axel, our Pet of the Week.

Axel is loving and full of energy. His ideal owner has time to play, take him on walks, and spend time bonding with him.

If you’re interested in adopting Axel, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824, or visit 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls on weekdays between 8 AM and 5 PM.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, covering essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Axel is looking for his forever home
Axel is looking for his forever home
Ash is looking for his forever home
Ash is looking for his forever home
Macho is looking for his forever home
Macho is looking for his forever home
Ash is looking for his forever home
Ash is looking for his forever home