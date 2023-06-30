Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Child falls off ride at Castaway Cove

Child falls off ride at Castaway Cove
Child falls off ride at Castaway Cove(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A child has fallen off the Parrot’s Perch ride at Castaway Cove in Wichita Falls on Friday, June 30.

“We’ve had an accident here at the park, we’ve had one guest has been injured and has been transported to the hospital,” Waterpark Manager Steve Vaughn said.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the boy is up and alert at the hospital. He was in the process of going down the ride when the accident happened.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls Food Bank will be at downtown farmer’s market
Free training for high school students
Southern Grit Advocacy hosts free training for high school students
Museum of North Texas History
Regional Museum Network hosts Family Day event
Archer County issues emergency burn ban