Clay Co. officials hold Declaration of Independence reading

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County officials came together for a reading of the Declaration of Independence on Friday, June 30.

This is the 8th year this event has been held in Clay County.

Participants at the event took turns reading from the 1776 Declaration of War, originally published on the 4th of July.

“It’s a great country we need to remember it and we need to say thank you to the guy that put it together,” Attorney Frank Douthitta said.

