Driver in fatal wreck on Spur 325 bonds out of jail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 39-year-old Brandon Wright has bonded out of Wichita Falls Jail for the second time after receiving a new charge for the wreck that killed 25-year-old Chaquon Jeffery on Thursday, June 29.

Wright’s new charge was for Intoxication Manslaughter, with a bond of $150,000.

Wright’s first bond on the manslaughter charge was $100,000 for charges of Manslaughter and Aggravated assault.

WFPD was sent to a head-on collision on Spur 325 at Airport Drive just after midnight on June 3.

Officers said a Wright was traveling in the wrong direction and struck the vehicle Jeffery was driving.

Jeffery was pronounced dead on the scene, and one other passenger had injuries.

