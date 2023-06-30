Email City Guide
Driver in fatal wreck on Spur 325 bonds out of jail

39-year-old Brandon Wright
39-year-old Brandon Wright(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 39-year-old Brandon Wright has bonded out of Wichita Falls Jail for the second time after receiving a new charge for the wreck that killed 25-year-old Chaquon Jeffery on Thursday, June 29.

Wright’s new charge was for Intoxication Manslaughter, with a bond of $150,000.

Wright’s first bond on the manslaughter charge was $100,000 for charges of Manslaughter and Aggravated assault.

WFPD was sent to a head-on collision on Spur 325 at Airport Drive just after midnight on June 3.

Officers said a Wright was traveling in the wrong direction and struck the vehicle Jeffery was driving.

Jeffery was pronounced dead on the scene, and one other passenger had injuries.

