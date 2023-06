WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy has presented a donation of $1,000 to the new Holliday Education Foundation.

According to Pam Hughes Pak, the Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy, the donation is intended to support one of the foundations of the Atmos Energy initiative, Kid’s Literacy in Holliday ISD.

