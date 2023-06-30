Lab-grown meat approved in the U.S.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lab-grown food was officially approved in the United States on June 21, making it the second country to do so besides Singapore.

Lab-grown food is meat cultivated or grown using animal cells and mix with microbes. It slowly making its way into the U.S. market but there is still speculation around this new food source.

“It’s hard to tell how much of an impact lab-cultured meats will have,” Texas A&M AgriLife, Industrial Resource Agent David Graf said.

“A lot of it is just going to depend on the cost of it. I think it’s just gone come down to what it tastes like and what the cost is going to be”.

Experts are still uncertain about how consumers will react to lab-grown meat.

Upside Meats and Good Meat, are two companies based out of California that received approval to start producing “cultivated chicken”.

Upside Meats is planning to introduce its lab-based chicken at Bar Creen, a San Francisco restaurant although they are unsure of a launch date.

Good Meat will produce their chicken for various restaurants in Washington, Dc but will not reveal which ones they are.

More research is still needed on this new food source; it may take time before it hits grocery store shelves.

“If we can get it from a wholesaler and put it on the shelves, I think the consumer will buy it” Davenport Grocery Owner, Ricky Lowe said.

“I think it will be a win all the way around and if the people like it, which I think they will it’s a win-win”.

Lab-grown chicken is the first meat to be produced for consumers to try.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.