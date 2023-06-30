Last day of triple digits for a couple of days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We finally made it to Friday! We will see triple digits for the last time today for a couple of days as we have a cold front pushing through Saturday. Today we will see a high of 101 degrees with partly cloudy skies. We will see an overnight low of 75 degrees. Heading into the weekend, the cold front will be pushing through dropping temperatures to the mid 90′s as the high. We can expect to see some pop up showers and thunderstorms early Saturday morning before clearing out for the day. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low in the 70′s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.