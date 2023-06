WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In tonight’s Good News, we are saying “Happy Birthday” to Bobbie Stegal, an MSU Texas Police Department employee

Stegal is turning 92 years old and has been with MSU Texas since 1997 and enjoys being able to help out.

”This feeling is great, it gives me a reason to get up and do things every morning,” Stegal said.

