Preventing grass fires this Fourth of July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Fourth of July is a great time for enjoying time with family and friends while watching some fireworks.

However, it is a busy season for fire fighters. Deputy fire chief Cody Melton with the Wichita Falls Fire Department says it’s their busiest time of the year.

With the hot and dry weather it makes grass vulnerable to being set on fire with the smallest spark.

Deputy Melton says while setting off fireworks inside Wichita Falls city limits is illegal, people will simply find a nearby field and set them off there, and cause grassfires.

“If they’re able to put it out initially that’s great, if it’s small one, but if it starts getting larger getting out of control, immediately call 911 no matter what. Let whatever fire official in your area know so that they can get somebody started because it has been hot, and it’s been dry,” Deputy Melton said.

It’s important to remember to keep a fire extinguisher or some source of water nearby to help put out any fires that might start, and if you feel you can’t keep a grass fire under control, immediately call 911.

While setting off fireworks is illegal in Wichita Falls city limits, there are areas that you can go to and watch them. Such as the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest at the MPEC where News Channel 6 will be getting you some live coverage from 9 to 10 pm.

