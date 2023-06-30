Rain Chances Tonight and Over the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of showers and storms will gradually move into Texoma this evening and overnight. The area will be weakening but could still produce some gusty winds and downpours, especially across the west. A front will be around on Saturday, with off and on shower/storm chances. Temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday, with most highs in the middle 90s. At least, isolated storm chances remain in the mix for Sunday and early next week.

