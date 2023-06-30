Email City Guide
Rain Chances Tonight and Over the Weekend

Shower and thunderstorm chances may help keep us a little less hot over the weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of showers and storms will gradually move into Texoma this evening and overnight. The area will be weakening but could still produce some gusty winds and downpours, especially across the west. A front will be around on Saturday, with off and on shower/storm chances. Temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday, with most highs in the middle 90s. At least, isolated storm chances remain in the mix for Sunday and early next week.

