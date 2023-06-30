Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Regional Museum Network hosts Family Day event

Museum of North Texas History
Museum of North Texas History(The Regional Museum Network)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Saturday, July 8th, the Museum of North Texas History will be holding a free Family Day event.

Families will be able to engage in make-and-take art activities, see a historical fire truck from the Wichita Falls Fire & Police Museum, and visit the museum’s exhibition Sunsational Tales: Texas Summers Through Time.

The event will take place at 720 Indiana Ave from 10 AM to 1 PM.

For more information, visit our community calendar.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Free training for high school students
Southern Grit Advocacy hosts free training for high school students
Long-time MSU staff member turns 92
Long-time MSU staff member turns 92
Long-time MSU staff member turns 92
Long-time MSU staff member turns 92
Electra Memorial Hospital
Electra Memorial Hospital named Top Critical Access Hospital