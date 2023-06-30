Regional Museum Network hosts Family Day event
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Saturday, July 8th, the Museum of North Texas History will be holding a free Family Day event.
Families will be able to engage in make-and-take art activities, see a historical fire truck from the Wichita Falls Fire & Police Museum, and visit the museum’s exhibition Sunsational Tales: Texas Summers Through Time.
The event will take place at 720 Indiana Ave from 10 AM to 1 PM.
For more information, visit our community calendar.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.