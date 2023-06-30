Email City Guide
Southern Grit Advocacy hosts free training for high school students

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Southern Grit Advocacy will be hosting a free training for high school students on how to recognize signs of Human Trafficking and how to protect themselves from exploitation.

Training sessions are July 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, & 13 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM, at The Corner Community Outreach Center on 1301 10th Street. Lunch will be provided for up to 30 students. An additional charge of $25 will be required for parents/guardians to observe.

Those who complete the six-day curriculum will work with a team and develop a project in order to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Register at https://southerngritadvocacy.org or call (940) 246-4748.

For more information, you can visit our community calendar.

