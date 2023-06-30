Traveling safely during this Fourth of July weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Experts at AAA say that this 2023 Fourth of July holiday will be a busy one for travel, and expects over 40 million people to get out on the road.

According to deputy Melvin Joyner with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the biggest obstacle on the road is going to be other drivers.

“Give yourself some extra time so you don’t have to speed... Following too close, that seems to be a problem when there’s a lot of traffic on the road. And then of course I think the worst thing is the drinking and the driving, if you’re going to go out and drink alcohol, get a designated driver,” said Deputy Joyner.

Deputy Joyner says something the county sees far too often is people going out to celebrate, having too much to drink and getting behind the wheel.

It’s important to stay alert on the road and look out for other vehicles.

