Wichita Falls Food Bank will be at downtown farmer’s market

(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will make another appearance at the downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market on Saturday from 9 AM to noon.

Those who qualify for Senior (60 or older) or WIC Vouchers will receive $50 in vouchers to purchase groceries from participating farmers. Qualified applicants should meet income guidelines and present a picture ID.

The farmer’s market is located at 713 Ohio Ave in Wichita Falls.

