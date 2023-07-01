Email City Guide
Crime of Week: Armed Robbery on Dollar Saver

By Joseph Saint and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s the third time the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Access Road has been the target of robbery this year and this suspect upped the ante by bringing a weapon.

“Our officers responded to the Dollar Saver at 3601 Sheppard Access on the 24th in reference to an aggravated robbery,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.,

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived surveillance videos clearly show the suspect waving a gun.

“The suspect entered the store wearing dark clothing including gloves and a face covering produced a handgun a demanded money,” Eipper said.

This store is no stranger to this type of incident, in fact, it was featured on this segment back in March when men busted in the front door and stole over $11,000 in cigarettes, the big difference in the most recent incident was the gun.

“Well the good thing is nobody got injured but the other thing too is this is a first-degree felony so you’re looking at 5 to 99 years,” Eipper said.

As for the suspect, police think they could be between 5′10 and 6 foot, 160 to 180 lbs with a broad build.

“If you think you may know who it is just due to height, weight whatever descriptions we’ve given, and through the photos as well please give us a call at our crime stoppers number (940) 322-9898 or you can just call our none emergency number (940) 720-5000,” Eipper said.

If you recognize the suspect, give Crime Stoppers at call, you never have to leave your name, and if your information leads to an arrest you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

