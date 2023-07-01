Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls sent out a press release Friday, June 30, to inform citizens that a pool of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus is a zoonotic single-stranded RNA virus that is transmitted by mostly mosquitoes.

This is the first positive test in Wichita Falls this year which is early for the season.

“Positive test this early is surprising,” Wichita Falls Health District, Environmental Health Administrator Samantha Blair said.

“It is an endemic in this area so the test being positive is normal to us but how early we got these results is striking. Most cases don’t test positive until late July, August, or September”.

With it being hotter than usual during this time of the year, experts attribute that to the early test.

City officials with the Health District will continue to run more tests as well as spray if they have to so that they can limit the number of mosquitoes in the area.

“Spraying is always the last resort” City of Wichita Falls, Sanitarian Andrew Skinner said.

“We use what’s called a gravit trap. So gravit traps attract mosquitoes that have taken a blood meal and are ready to lay their eggs. So we put a tray of stinky water underneath this trap and then when a female mosquito wants to lay her eggs she goes towards the stinky water. When she lays her eggs there she gets sucked up by the trap which has a fan”.

Officials keep the mosquitoes alive so that they can send them off for testing. They encourage residents to do all they can to eliminate mosquitoes from breeding.

Tips such as:

Wear long sleeves if you are doing yard work.

Wear insect repellent

Check gutters and standing water for nesting

If you have a pool, take care of it or dump it

Have an expert spray around your home

