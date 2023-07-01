Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF reaction to SCOTUS blocking student loan forgiveness

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Supreme Court has blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan that would have helped millions of Americans. We spoke to an MSU Texas professor and a financial advisor about the justices’ decision.

“The better thing to have done is to assume you are still going to have the student loan and you’re gonna have to pay it off,” said Gary Silverman, Founder of Personal Money Planning.

The student loan forgiveness plan would have given relief to around 40 million Americans who were eligible for the program which could have paid off $20,000 in student loan debt if approved.

“For those people who did that they’ll be disappointed, they should be disappointed but they’re not in a bad financial state. For those people who have basically structured their lives assuming, I do not have to pay this loan off they’re the ones that are going to be in trouble because they either don’t have the budget, the will, or the means to go ahead and pay off that loan,” added Silverman.

One political science professor at MSU Texas said the economy will see the effects made by the Supreme Court.

“It’s gonna have trickle-down effects for the housing market, or maybe it’s sending their kids to school or just buying, going on vacations or new clothes or whatever it might be,” said Dr. Steve Garrison, Political Science Professor at MSU Texas.

Silverman said if the loans are forgiven someone would be responsible to pay them back.

“Making those loans go away shifts to somebody else and that somebody else may be those evil rich people you hear about but they affect the economy as well. It will be immediate and noticeable though for how it affects the general working class. They’re the ones who are buying the refrigerators, the washers, and dryers, they’re the ones who are establishing their first homes,” said Silverman.

Both Dr. Garrison and Silverman said the fight for student loan forgiveness may not be over.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

"If it starts getting larger getting out of control, immediately call 911 no matter what."
Preventing grass fires this Fourth of July
"If you’re going to go out and drink alcohol, get a designated driver."
Traveling safely during this Fourth of July weekend
Clay Co. officials hold Declaration of Independence reading
Clay Co. officials hold Declaration of Independence reading
Child falls off ride at Castaway Cove
13-year-old falls off ride at Castaway Cove