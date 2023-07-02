Kemp Center for the arts hosts free art lessons

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kemp center for the arts holds Studio Saturdays Art Class every Saturday, and today’s art project was creating a barn.

Participants could make the barn how they seemed fit, from water colors, paper cut outs, or even popsicles sticks, there were plenty of fun options.

Everyone in attendance had no limit to the creative possibilities.

“I like art but I am not super artistic, so this kind of like simple art that kind of gets you going. And overall its just really fun and it gives you step by step things to do,” said Studio Art participant Libby Cadotte. “It’s a lot of fun I would advise more people to come here it gives you kind of like art class opportunity, and it’s really fun to bring your kids here too.”

During the art project next week they will be making a cow puppets.

The class starts at 10:00 am and runs until noon.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.