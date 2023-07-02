Email City Guide
Seasonably Hot this Week

Sunshine with only small rain chances early this week
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week’s weather looks seasonably hot. This means daytime highs will be in the 90s to near 100. Humidity levels won’t be incredibly high, with most real feels closer to the actual air temperatures. Any rain chances between now and Wednesday will be small with only isolated stuff expected. Rain chances may be a little better, along with another little pull back in temperatures will be possible toward the end of the week.

