Seasonably Hot this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week’s weather looks seasonably hot. This means daytime highs will be in the 90s to near 100. Humidity levels won’t be incredibly high, with most real feels closer to the actual air temperatures. Any rain chances between now and Wednesday will be small with only isolated stuff expected. Rain chances may be a little better, along with another little pull back in temperatures will be possible toward the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.