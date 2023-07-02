Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros Sunday

Email City Guide
The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros on Sunday
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Houston Astros (45-38, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (50-33, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Shawn Dubin (0-0, 10.80 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -137, Astros +116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Texas is 50-33 overall and 27-16 at home. The Rangers have a 5-11 record in games decided by one run.

Houston has a 23-19 record in road games and a 45-38 record overall. The Astros have hit 97 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 20 home runs while slugging .508. Ezequiel Duran is 14-for-40 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .288 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Astros: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (neck), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

