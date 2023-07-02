TSMCA All-Star Basketball Game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On July 1st three girls from the Wichita Falls area competed in the Texas Six Man Coaches Association All Star basketball game.

The East team, which featured our three locals, started out strong, but the West team responded by taking a large comfortable lead.

In the end the west team won 59 to 32.

It was a good outing for the girls to get another chance to go out and compete.

