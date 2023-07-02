Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

TSMCA All-Star Basketball Game

It was a good outing for the girls to get another chance to go out and compete.
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On July 1st three girls from the Wichita Falls area competed in the Texas Six Man Coaches Association All Star basketball game.

The East team, which featured our three locals, started out strong, but the West team responded by taking a large comfortable lead.

In the end the west team won 59 to 32.

It was a good outing for the girls to get another chance to go out and compete.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Kemp Center for the arts hosts free art lessons
Kemp Center for the arts hosts free art lessons
The City of Wichita Falls sent out a press release Friday, June 30, to inform citizens that a...
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus
Crime of Week: Armed Robbery on Dollar Saver
Crime of Week: Armed Robbery on Dollar Saver
Crime of Week: Armed Robbery on Dollar Saver
Crime of Week: Armed Robbery on Dollar Saver