WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police were called at 11:21 Sunday night of a robbery at Murphy USA gas station off Archer City Hwy.

Two suspects robbed the gas station for an unknown amount of money. One of the suspects had an automatic handgun and drove off in a stolen Mazda 3.

WFPD say this is a open investigation.

