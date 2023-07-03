Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Camp Grin Again provides resources for children dealing with loss

By Spencer R. Smith and Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - McKayla Fielding with Hospice of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio to discuss Camp Grin Again, a program for children in pre-K through fifth grade that provides resources for learning to deal with the loss of a loved one.

Camp Grin Again is for incoming kindergarteners through fifth graders that have dealt with the loss of a loved one.

The program works with kids through grief, to help them understand grief reactions and feelings, and teach them different social-emotional skills such as coping and understanding good healthy supports, and just learning how to honor their loved one throughout their life.

The program is free to the community.

More information on Camp Grin Again can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Vehicle catches fire on Central East Freeway
Truck catches fire on Central East Freeway
Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
Wichita Falls Freedom Fest: everything you need to know
Camp Grin Again Interview
Wichita Falls
Lake levels drop 0.7 percent despite recent rain