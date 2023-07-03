Camp Grin Again provides resources for children dealing with loss

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - McKayla Fielding with Hospice of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio to discuss Camp Grin Again, a program for children in pre-K through fifth grade that provides resources for learning to deal with the loss of a loved one.

Camp Grin Again is for incoming kindergarteners through fifth graders that have dealt with the loss of a loved one.

The program works with kids through grief, to help them understand grief reactions and feelings, and teach them different social-emotional skills such as coping and understanding good healthy supports, and just learning how to honor their loved one throughout their life.

The program is free to the community.

More information on Camp Grin Again can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.