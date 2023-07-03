Clean your boat to prevent the spread of invasive species

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Parks and wildlife department is urging boaters to clean, drain and dry their boats because of the risk of spreading invasive species.

Eddie Hood, Texas game warden with TPWD says things like golden algae and giant Salvinia are two common species dealt with in Texas.

“It just takes a little piece of that to spread to a massive infestation. So that’s kind of like the cleaning part. If you back down into the lake on the boat ramp and you bring any type of debris back out with you, any kind of moss, anything like that, you’re going to want to clean that off whenever you leave the lake,” Hood said.

However, zebra mussels are another big concern, and while they are mainly seen in east Texas, someone could easily bring them here if they don’t clean, drain and dry their boat.

“If we were to get an infestation on Lake Arrowhead, and they took off then the city of Wichita Falls would be battling them with their pumps and things like that s the main thing,” said Hood. “The key thing to it is that they are non-native invasive species, so any time that you have a non-native invasive species come in it is going to affect your entire ecosystem.”

To clean off those invasive species, Hood recommends using a pressure steamer that reaches over 180 degrees to kill the microscopic organisms you can’t normally see.

Some boaters say they don’t think about it when heading to the lake, and simply gather up their supplies before hitting the water.

Getting out of the water after a long hot day gets some boaters feeling like they just want to pack up and head home.

“We’re tired it’s hot, and we’re getting ready to go... typically we just haul the boat up and kind of just go home, we don’t really go to any other lakes we just go home,” local boater Brayden Wymer said.

If you buy or rent a boat that’s been in a different lake than you plan on using it in, and aren’t sure if it’s safe to put in the water, you can call the TPWD and ask for an expert to inspect your boat for signs of invasive species at (940) 723-7327.

