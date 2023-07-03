Email City Guide
Few Storms for the Fourth

Hit and miss storms can be expected, along with seasonably hot weather!
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your Fourth of July forecast calls for a few hit and miss storms around in the afternoon and early evening hours. The chances of seeing one of these isn’t that great with the best chances across the eastern parts of Texoma. Look for highs to be close to 100. We’ll stick with at least a slight chance for hit and miss storms into Wednesday before a slightly better chances perhaps on Thursday. Highs will mainly be in the 90s with lows at night in the 70s. The summertime heat pump returns this weekend and next week with a return of many triple digit days.

