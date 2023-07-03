Freedom Fest: Fourth in the Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base are gearing up to host another 4th of July event.

“It’s a free event, it’s public, open, anybody can come,” said Chris Horgen, Public Information Information of the City of Wichita Falls. “We’ll have live music, there’s lots of stuff to do for the kids and there’s a car show and a lot of it will be inside the MPEC as well so that’s gonna help a lot.”

The city isn’t the only one planning for a grand event. One contractor who is responsible for shooting off the firework said they start planning early.

“Ordering usually takes place first and that’s right after the 4th of July start making our orders wild were out doing inventory. Getting the scripts together that’s usually in the winter building racks that’s winter time and then all the product and stuff starts coming in from China about March or so,” said Owner of Rushing’s Pyrotechnics Tyler Rushing.

But before the fireworks begin, the city plans to keep people entertained.

“It is bigger this year. It is a bigger event there are more food vendors, and there are more activities for kids. It has grown since last year. They have moved some things around so it’s not quite the same setup as last year but it’s pretty close but they’ve tried to make it easier for people to stand in line for the food truck and be in everybody’s way,” added Horgen.

It’s all about the people, Horgen said.

“We need people to come, we need people to come and have a good time and just check out everything that the city’s got to offer down there,” said Horgen.

