Lake levels drop 0.7 percent despite recent rain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined levels in Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo have dropped 0.7 percent to 65.4 percent, despite the recent days of rainfall.

Public Information Officer Chris Horgen shared that due to evaporation, the city of Wichita Falls is still on a Stage 1 Drought Watch.

