Lake levels drop 0.7 percent despite recent rain

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined levels in Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo have dropped 0.7 percent to 65.4 percent, despite the recent days of rainfall.

Public Information Officer Chris Horgen shared that due to evaporation, the city of Wichita Falls is still on a Stage 1 Drought Watch.

For more information on the current conservation status, click here.

