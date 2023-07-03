Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rider Student heads to New York for youth orchestra

Rider Student heads to New York for youth orchestra
Rider Student heads to New York for youth orchestra(Rider High School)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For tonight’s Good News, Junn Park a student from Rider High School is headed to New York.

Park is a violin player and will spend the next several weeks with the National Youth Orchestra.

He is one of the 24 violin players selected to be in this national group.

The orchestra will perform at Carnegie Hall and also around the globe.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
Wichita Falls Freedom Fest: everything you need to know
Holliday Education Foundation
Holliday Education Foundation receives $1,000 donation
Wichita Falls Food Bank will be at downtown farmer’s market
Free training for high school students
Southern Grit Advocacy hosts free training for high school students