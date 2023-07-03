Rider Student heads to New York for youth orchestra

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For tonight’s Good News, Junn Park a student from Rider High School is headed to New York.

Park is a violin player and will spend the next several weeks with the National Youth Orchestra.

He is one of the 24 violin players selected to be in this national group.

The orchestra will perform at Carnegie Hall and also around the globe.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.