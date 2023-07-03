The triple digits will make a return today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today we will have a chance to see triple digits as we will have partly cloudy skies. We can expect to see isolated pop up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will be sustained blowing from the south west at 5 to 10 mph. Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will reach the triple digits once again. Just in time to celebrate your 4th of July! We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day, and expected to stay dry.

Have a great Monday!

