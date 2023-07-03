Truck catches fire on Central East Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A vehicle on Central East Freeway caught fire on Monday, July 3.

According to our crew on the scene, the driver looked in his rearview mirror to see the bed of his truck was on fire.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road amnd the fire spread to the woods.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

Truck fire on Central East Freeway (KAUZ)

