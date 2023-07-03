Wichita Falls Freedom Fest: everything you need to know

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Special coverage of the annual Wichita Falls Freedom Fest from News Channel 6 is set to air at 9 PM on July 4.

The Freedom Fest, which starts at 5 PM, will feature a free concert starring Texas music icon Gary P. Nunn. Malford Milligan, eight-time “Best Vocalist” at the annual Austin Music Awards, will be opening for Nunn. The 80th Flying Training Wing from Sheppard Air Force Base will also conduct a flyover during the National Anthem. After the show, the annual fireworks display will take place.

Beginning at 9 PM, News Channel 6 will broadcast a live one-hour special from the Freedom Fest grounds, with a live look at the fireworks display set to begin at 9:15 p.m. This program will air in place of FBI: Most Wanted and will re-air at 1 AM.

