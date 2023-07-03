Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Freedom Fest: everything you need to know

Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest
Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Special coverage of the annual Wichita Falls Freedom Fest from News Channel 6 is set to air at 9 PM on July 4.

The Freedom Fest, which starts at 5 PM, will feature a free concert starring Texas music icon Gary P. Nunn. Malford Milligan, eight-time “Best Vocalist” at the annual Austin Music Awards, will be opening for Nunn. The 80th Flying Training Wing from Sheppard Air Force Base will also conduct a flyover during the National Anthem. After the show, the annual fireworks display will take place.

Beginning at 9 PM, News Channel 6 will broadcast a live one-hour special from the Freedom Fest grounds, with a live look at the fireworks display set to begin at 9:15 p.m. This program will air in place of FBI: Most Wanted and will re-air at 1 AM.

To watch our live coverage from anywhere, be sure to download our News Channel 6 app.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Lake levels drop 0.7 percent despite recent rain
Police were called at 11:21 Sunday night of a robbery at Murphy USA gas station off Archer City...
Armed Robbery at Murphy Gas Station off Archer City Hwy
Grass fire on River Road burns fence
Grass fire burns property on River road
TSMCA All-Star Basketball Game
TSMCA All-Star Basketball Game