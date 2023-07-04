City of Burkburnett holds 4th of July celebration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Burkburnett held its 4th of July celebration at Friendship Park Amphitheater.

The event featured a fireworks display, food trucks, and live music.

“Unity, that’s what I see here today,” Burkburnett Mayor, Lori Kemp said.

“You know we’re living in a time right now in the country where there’s a lot of division and this is an opportunity for us all to celebrate something that we all believe in. This country belongs to all of us and allows us to come together and celebrate this holiday”.

The live music and food trucks opened to the community at 7:00 p.m. and the firework display began at 9:00 p.m.

