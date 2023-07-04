Hit and Miss Storm Chances for the Rest of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few hit and miss storms will be around through the end of this week. Rain chances may be a bit better on Thursday with a weak front in the area. We may see a few more of these around over the weekend and early next week with more weak fronts in the area. Highs will be in the 90s and near 100 most days.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.