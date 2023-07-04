Email City Guide
Hit and Miss Storm Chances for the Rest of the Week

Temperatures remain up close to 100 with a few hit and miss showers around helping to cool us off some later this week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few hit and miss storms will be around through the end of this week. Rain chances may be a bit better on Thursday with a weak front in the area. We may see a few more of these around over the weekend and early next week with more weak fronts in the area. Highs will be in the 90s and near 100 most days.

Seasonably Hot Fourth of July