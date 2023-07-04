Email City Guide
Kell House holds 4th of July celebration and parade

Kell House holds 4th of July celebration and parade
Kell House holds 4th of July celebration and parade(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith and Shunde Hooks
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Kell House Museum held its 4th of July celebration and parade on Tuesday morning.

Residents, local businesses, non-profits, and Sheppard Air Force Base came out to celebrate Independence Day.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said he enjoys the festivities and likes seeing how everyone works together to make this celebration happen.

“It started 270-something years ago and here we are sitting today still talking about our freedom, you hear it every single day when those jets go over our heads; so it’s good to be in a military community and showing everybody the love that we have for not just our community, the state of Texas; but for our country,” Santellana said.

Following the parade, Kell House presented awards and took a moment for The Pledge of Allegiance.

