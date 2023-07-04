Email City Guide
Meals on Wheels is holding Kid’s Champion’s Day in August

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Meals on Wheels Kid’s Community Champions Day, happening on Thursday, August 3, is an opportunity for children accompanied by an adult to deliver a Meals on Wheels route to seniors in the community.

Timeline of Events:

  • 10:00 AM – Light Breakfast, Welcome & Instructions
  • 10:30 AM – Line up for Meals on Wheels food pick up through drive through system
  • 11:15 AM – Complementary Kona Ice after children return.

The event takes place at 1000 Burnett Street at Meals on Wheels in Wichita County. An adult aged 18 or older must accompany the participants. To apply before the deadline of July 24, visit the Wichita County Meals on Wheels Facebook page, or go to mowwc.org/events.

