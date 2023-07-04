Meals on Wheels is holding Kid’s Champion’s Day in August

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Meals on Wheels Kid’s Community Champions Day, happening on Thursday, August 3, is an opportunity for children accompanied by an adult to deliver a Meals on Wheels route to seniors in the community.

Timeline of Events:

10:00 AM – Light Breakfast, Welcome & Instructions

10:30 AM – Line up for Meals on Wheels food pick up through drive through system

11:15 AM – Complementary Kona Ice after children return.

The event takes place at 1000 Burnett Street at Meals on Wheels in Wichita County. An adult aged 18 or older must accompany the participants. To apply before the deadline of July 24, visit the Wichita County Meals on Wheels Facebook page, or go to mowwc.org/events.

